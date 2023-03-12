WATCH | With Tons of  Flowers & Massive Cheers, PM Modi Gets a Spectacular Welcome in Poll-bound Karnataka  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy passed through extraordinary enthusiasm of supporters, a spectacular shower of flowers and massive cheers during the roadshow in Karnataka’s Mandya on Sunday.

PM Modi’s convoy was covered in saffron as thousands of people lined up along the streets of Mandya showered petals throughout the roadshow in a warm welcome to PM Modi.

Prime Minister @narendramodi greeted with extraordinary enthusiasm in Mandya, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/pyQIiPpM9B— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 12, 2023

PM Modi is in Karnataka today to dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation and lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway. PM Modi is launching projects worth Rs 16000 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya at noon.

Thereafter, at around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, the statement said.

The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the prime minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country, the statement said.

Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation, it said.

The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore.

It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

