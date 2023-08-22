BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Departs For South Africa; Meeting With Xi Possible? What We Know

Live now
BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Johannesburg in South Africa for his two-day visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit. Before his departure, PM Modi said that the BRICS summit will provide a useful opportunity for its members to identify future areas of cooperation. He said India values that BRICS has become a platform for discussing on issues of concern for the entire Global South. Upon his arrival, PM is scheduled to participate in the BRICS Business Forum leaders’ dialogue and the BRICS leaders’ retreat. The main BRICS summit will be held on August .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Waterkloof Air Force Base around 5.15 pm. Two hours later, he will attend BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue. At 9:30 pm, he will participate in BRICS Leaders’ Retreat.
PM Modi will also take part in the special event BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue which are being organised after the BRICS leadership summit. This will include other nations invited by South Africa.
PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders who will be present in Johannesburg. The MEA said that the itinerary of bilateral meetings is still evolving. READ MORE
Ahead of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, India on Monday said it has a “positive intent” and an “open mind” for the expansion of the five-nation grouping. Asked at a media briefing whether Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra only said that the schedule of prime minister’s bilateral meetings is being finalised.
“We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion,” Kwatra said.
The foreign secretary said the modalities for inclusion of new members into the BRICS are being discussed among the Sherpas of the grouping. “I would not want to prejudge the outcome of the discussions,” he said.
From South Africa, prime minister Narendra Modi said, he will travel to Athens, Greece on August 25 at the invitation of his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he noted that this will be his first visit to this ancient land. “I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” he said.
This will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the South African city from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the BRICS summit will provide a useful opportunity for its members to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development. In his departure statement ahead of visiting South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, India values that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system.
This summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development, he said. Noting that he will also participate in the ‘BRICSAfrica Outreach’ and ‘BRICS Plus Dialogue’ events that will be held as part of the summit activities, Modi said he looked forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event.
“I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg,” he said. Modi is visiting the South African city from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will embark on a visit to South Africa where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit. Leaders of the BRICS Group- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—are likely to be present at the first in-person BRICS summit since 2019.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday addressed a press conference on PM Modi’s visit. When asked if there is a chance regarding a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, the Foreign Secretary said that the Prime Minister’s schedule is still being developed. READ MORE
It will comprise two sessions — one on cooperation within the grouping, reform of the multilateral system and counter-terrorism and the other on global economic recovery, sustainable development goals (SDGs) and priorities of the Global South.
The BRICS nations represent 42 per cent of the world’s population along with a significant 27 per cent of the global GDP. PM Modi is visiting Johannesburg at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. It will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.
Modi will participate in the BRICS-Africa outreach session and the BRICS-plus dialogue on August 24.
