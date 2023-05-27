PM Modi Made Right Decision to Recall Sengol Ceremony; Will Play Big Role in Resetting Idea of India: S Gurumurthy to News18

After 75 years, India gets its own Parliament building, and this is the onset of Amrit Kaal, said senior journalist and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 on Saturday. The next 25 years will be golden years for India, he added.

“PM Modi has made the right decision to recall the sengol ceremony that took place in 1947. There is no disputing that it happened back then. Kanchi Acharya’s narration is corroborated by Adheenam records and vice versa,” the Thuglak editor said.

There is no “transfer of power” this time, but the sengol that should have been in Parliament and was dismissed as a “walking stick”, will now find its rightful place, he said.

“The event will play a huge role in resetting the Idea of India rooted in Sanatana Dharma. This idea was shifted in the 1940s when Jinnah moved for Partition,” said Gurumurthy. He posted about the sengol in a series of tweets almost a year ago, on May 3, 2022.

The opposition is erring in extending boycott calls to the Parliament inauguration, he said. “This is a once-in-a-century moment. It’s historic for all of us. They must be present,” Gurumurthy added.

C Rajagopalachari made a historic decision with the sengol ceremony, said the senior journalist. “He integrated Tamil Nadu with India at a time when EV Ramaswamy Naicker was pushing for Dravida Nadu. PM Modi is only repeating with Rajaji did. This is a message to such elements in Tamil politics,” he said.

The opposition criticism of the new Parliament building has been on ever since construction began, said Gurumurthy. “They are taking a wrong position. Everyone must attend this function,” he added.