Mann Ki Baat Updates: PM Modi Remembers Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Talks About Cyclone Biparjoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He informed listeners that the show was happening a week early than scheduled due to his coming visit to the United States.

“You all know, next week I will be in America and there will be a lot of running around and so I thought, before going there, I would like to talk to you, and what better way than this? Blessings of the people, your inspiration, and my energy will also keep increasing," Modi said

Addressing the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, PM Modi said, “Cyclone Biparjoy caused a lot of destruction in Kutch, but the courage and preparedness with which the people of Kutch faced such a dangerous cyclone is equally unprecedented."

Lauding the collective spirit of the people of India, PM Modi said that this spirit of Indians helps them overcome the toughest and biggest challenges such as Cyclone Biparjoy.

Talking about the need and importance of natural conservation, PM Modi said, “There is a great way to combat natural calamities – conservation of nature. Nowadays, in the time of monsoon, in this direction, our responsibility increases even more."

PM Modi also remembered the dark period of India’s history under the Emergency and talked about a new book on the subject which carries many case studies.

“We can never forget June 25 when emergency was imposed in the country in the 1970s … I came across a new book on emergency which has many case studies and pictures of the time … this will help people to understand the importance of democracy," he said.

The prime minister also remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that there’s a huge deal to learn from his management and leadership skills.

He also announced the theme of this year’s International Yoga Day during his address. This year’s thim is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. ‘Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family’. It expresses the spirit of Yoga, which connects and takes everyone along.

PM Modi’s monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

The 100th episode of the monthly radio programme made its global broadcast on April 30. It was a historic moment with the 100th episode broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.