PM Modi Meets Bomman and Belli of Oscar-Winning Documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met ‘The Elephant Whisperers‘-fame Bomman and Belli during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Bomman and Belli were featured in the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ that won the Oscar for ‘Best Short Documentary short’ at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first Indian-produced film to achieve the feat.

PM Narendra Modi met the Bomman-Bellie couple, the main stars of the Oscar Award-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers" pic.twitter.com/74MWN161SP— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Prime Minister Modi hailed the documentary, saying it ‘reflects our legacy of the wonderful relationship between nature and creatures.’

“The Elephant Whispers documentary that won an Oscar also reflects our legacy of the wonderful relationship between nature and creatures. I urge you (foreign dignitaries) to take something from the life and tradition of our tribal society," PM Modi said while speaking at the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger.

#WATCH | Karnataka: The Elephant Whispers documentary that won an Oscar also reflects our legacy of the wonderful relationship between nature and creatures. I urge you (foreign dignitaries) to take something from the life and tradition of our tribal society: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/PZFgN2kpQj— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the hilly Nilgiris district and interacted with mahouts and ‘kavadis’ of the elephant camp. He also fed sugarcane to some of the elephants at the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve.

At the Mudumalai National Park… pic.twitter.com/fcVsqoY3EM— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 9, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then went on a ‘safari’ at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka as part of events to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger ‘. Notably, the Bandipur Tiger reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973.

“Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," tweets PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/VrmCZUPtqY— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

The Prime Minister celebrated the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. “Project Tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of big cats. It is part of Indian culture to protect nature. The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world. India has completed 75 years of independence; and at the same time, 75% of the world’s tiger population is in India," he said.

