PM Modi Meets CEO of Nvidia, Discusses 'Rich Potential' India Offers in World of AI

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 20:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the ”rich potential” India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on X, Modi said, ”Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.

”Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India,” the prime minister said.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
