Home » India » PM Modi Meets Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa, Says 'India's Youth Can Conquer Any Domain'
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Meets Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa, Says 'India's Youth Can Conquer Any Domain'

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 23:44 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi with chess genius R Praggnanandhaa and his parents. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi with chess genius R Praggnanandhaa and his parents. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.

“Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India’s youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you," Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents.

Praggnanandhaa earlier said, “It was a great honour to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Narendra Modi
first published:August 31, 2023, 23:44 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 23:44 IST