1-MIN READ

PM Modi Meets Padma Awardees Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommu Gouda in Karnataka

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 16:20 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi is on a tour to poll-bound Karnataka (Photo: News18)



Both Sukri Bommu Gouda and Tulsi Gowda belong to Halakki indigenous tribe in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Padma awardees Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommu Gouda in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister today addressed a rally in Mudbidri in poll-bound Karnataka where the BJP is seeking a mandate to return to power.

Who is Tulsi Gowda?

Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist from Karnataka, was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2021. The 74-year-old belongs to the Halakki indigenous tribe in Karnataka.

She was brought up in a poor family and remained devoid of formal education. However, with her vast knowledge of plants, herbs, and trees, she came to be known as the ‘Encyclopedia of Forest’.

(Photo: News18)

Growing up in a forest area, Gowda was keen on knowing about trees and plants ever since she was a child. She has planted and nurtured thousands of trees. And also joined the forest department as a temporary volunteer. Gowda’s dedication, knowledge, and quest for preservation were acknowledged. She was later offered a permanent job in the department.

Who is Sukri Bommu Gouda?

Sukri Bommu Gouda, popularly known as “Sulcrajji", received the Padma Shri award in 2017.

(Photo: padmaawards.gov.in)

Famously called the nightingale of the Halakki Tribe of Uttara Kannada, 86 years old is considered a repository of songs and has songs for every occasion which includes marriage, birth, festival, harvest and other rituals.

(Photo: News18)

Gouda has sung more than a thousand songs and received several prestigious awards including Karnataka Janapada Yakshagana Academy Award in 1989, Karnataka Rajyostava Award in 1998, Janapada Shree Award of Janapada Academy in 1999, Sahyadri Kannada Sangha Adiga Award in 2003 and Sandesh Prashasti in 2004.

She is one of the prominent figures of the Halakki Vokkal Tribe.

first published:May 03, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 16:20 IST