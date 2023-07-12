PM Modi Urged to Table Draft Amendment Bill for Act Preventing Animal Cruelty During Monsoon Session

An animal rights organisation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to table the draft amendment bill of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

In their letter to the prime minister, Mercy For Animals India Foundation highlighted the pending status of the bill despite recommendations from the Animal Welfare Board of India and more than 140 MPs.

“The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which was enacted over six decades ago, played a significant role in establishing the legal framework for animal protection. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that our society has evolved and new challenges have arisen, necessitating immediate attention and comprehensive amendments to the existing legislation,” said the NGO.

“In the absence of a robust law, incidents of animal cruelty are on the rise as offenders are aware of the weak penalties under the current law,” said Nikunj Sharma, CEO of Mercy For Animals India Foundation.

Sharma said passing this amendment bill will enable India to strengthen its commitment to animal welfare, foster a more compassionate and responsible society, and ensure that animals are treated with dignity and kindness.

“The bill proposes including ‘bestiality’ as a crime under the new category of ‘gruesome cruelty’. It also suggests raising the minimum fine from Rs 50 to Rs 50,000 with the potential for a further increase to Rs 75,000,” Sharma added.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 20 and continue till August 11.