PM Modi Nears Manmohan Singh's Record with 8th US Visit: Here's When They, Their Predecessors Took Flight

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his visit to the United States on June 21, he will be moving closer to breaking the record set by his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, for the number of visits to the country. During his ten-year tenure, Dr Singh made a total of ten trips to the United States, with five visits each during his first and second terms, i.e., on average a visit every year.

Prime Minister Modi, so far, has made seven trips since 2014, according to PMO records.

Dr Singh embarked on his first trip in September 2004, during which he delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) besides meetings with US President George Bush and President Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan.

In July and September 2005, he visited the United States for the second and third time, respectively. The first visit of the year was an “official" visit to Washington DC, while the second in September was to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

On July 18, 2005, during his welcome at the White House, President George W Bush praised India’s economic reforms of the 1990s, in which Dr Singh played a prominent role as the face of those reforms. During the trip, he also addressed the joint session of the US Congress.

In 2008, Dr Singh visited the US twice within a span of two months, first on a working visit in September and again in November to attend the G20 Economic Summit Meeting in Washington DC.

In his second term, PM Singh represented India at the G20 Economic Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in September 2009 followed by the “official state visit” two months later.

A “state visit” typically entails a greater level of grandeur and ceremonial protocol compared to an official visit.

In April 2010, Dr Singh was in DC to attend the Nuclear Security Summit. The following year, in September 2011, he travelled to New York for the UNGA.

After a hiatus of around two years, the Prime Minister undertook his last official working visit to the US in September 2013.

Four months into his first term, Prime Minister Modi undertook his inaugural official working visit to the US in September 2014. This four-day (September 26-30) visit, marked several firsts, including a joint op-ed with US President Barack Obama and the PM’s memorable address at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Prime Minister Modi returned to the US in September 2015, attracting significant attention during the visit. Notably, he became the first Indian PM to visit Silicon Valley, renowned as the epicentre of innovation and IT, where the contributions of Indians are highly praised. The trip generated buzz as the PM attended a Facebook town hall event and visited the headquarters of companies such as Tesla and Google.

In 2016, PM Modi visited America twice: first in March-April to the US capital to participate in the multilateral Nuclear Security Summit. This was followed by an official working visit by the Prime Minister. On the trip, the PM also addressed a Joint Session of the US Congress.

During his upcoming trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will achieve another milestone by addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to accomplish this feat. Addressing the Congress is one of the highest honours bestowed upon foreign dignitaries by Washington.

PM Modi met President Donald Trump for the first time during his fifth trip in June 2017. During this visit, the US President referred to Modi as a “true friend". The Prime Minister became the first international leader to have dinner at the White House with President Trump.

In his second term, PM Modi’s next visit in September 2019 witnessed a historic event when approximately 50,000 Indians gathered in Houston to listen to him. The grand community summit known as “Howdy Modi" had President Trump in attendance, making it the largest-ever gathering with a foreign political leader in the US.

In September 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister virtually addressed the 75th UNGA session.

Upon President Joe Biden’s invitation, PM Modi returned to America in September 2021. The three-day visit included the PM’s participation in the first in-person QUAD leaders’ summit at the White House. The Prime Minister also had meetings with CEOs of several prominent US companies, including Qualcomm, Adobe, and First Solar.

India’s only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, made six trips to America during her tenure as the PM. On the invitation of President Lyndon Johnson, she made her first official visit in March 1966, at a time when India was facing a severe food crisis due to consecutive monsoon failures. During the visit, the US President assured the Indian PM that “the United States will continue to participate generously in the international effort to alleviate India’s immediate food deficit problem".

In her first term as PM, she made two more trips in October 1968 and October 1970 to attend the UNGA.

In her second term, Indira Gandhi made her second official visit (fourth overall) in November 1971. The visit garnered more attention due to the strained relationship between the Indian PM and President Richard Nixon.

Indira Gandhi’s next trip was after an interval of 11 years when she arrived in New York for an 8-day official visit in July 1982. Upon her arrival, President Ronald Reagan welcomed her at the South Lawn of the White House. Reagan’s remark reflected the state of India-US relations at that time.

“Prime Minister Gandhi, we recognise that there have been differences between our two countries, but these should not overshadow all that we have in common, for we are both strong, proud, and independent nations," the US President had said.

More than a year later, Indira Gandhi visited US soil for the last time in September 1983 for UNGA, in what was a low-key diplomatic affair.

India’s 10th Prime Minister, Atal Bihar Vajpayee, travelled to the US five times during his tenure. His first visit as the head of the government was in September 1998 to attend the UNGA in New York. During his UN speech, Vajpayee defended India’s May 1998 nuclear tests, stating that “these tests were essential for ensuring a credible nuclear deterrent for India’s national security in the foreseeable future".

On the invitation of then US President Bill Clinton, Vajpayee visited America for the second time in September 2000 on an official visit. During this five-day visit (September 13-17), the Indian PM also addressed the Joint Session of the Congress.

Vajpayee’s next visit took place just two months after the ghastly September 11, 2001, terror attacks. While en route to the UN, the PM met President George Bush on November 9 at the White House, where both leaders noted that “since September 11, the people of the United States and India have been united as never before in the fight against terrorism".

In September 2002 and 2003, Vajpayee visited the US for the 4th and 5th time, respectively.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited the United States four times. His first visit was in 1949, followed by subsequent visits in 1956, 1960, and 1961.

During his first visit in October 1949, Nehru was a guest of US President Harry S Truman. He had the opportunity to meet President Dwight Eisenhower on two occasions, in December 1956 and September 1960. Nehru’s final visit in November 1961 was hosted by President John F Kennedy.

During both his first and last visits, Nehru was received at the airport by the respective US presidents of the time, Truman, and Kennedy. During his inaugural visit, he also spoke separately to members of the House and Senate.

Nehru’s grandson and India’s 6th Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, also made four visits to the US during his five-year term as PM. Rajiv’s very first visit in June 1985 proved to be a success with US leaders.

Welcoming PM Gandhi to the White House, President Reagan remarked, “Americans are impressed with what they’ve seen; your leadership and your idealism are inspiring. We’re eager to learn more about your vision for India’s future." Gandhi also became the first Indian PM to address a joint meeting of Congress.

In October of the same year, Rajiv returned to America to participate in the 40th Anniversary celebrations of the UN.

In October 1987, Rajiv made his third visit to the US, which included an official working visit as well as attending the UNGA. His final visit to the US was in June 1988 to participate in the Third Special Session on Disarmament at the UNGA.

PV Narasimha Rao, during his tenure of June 1991 to May 1996 visited the US three times. His first visit took place in January 1992 for the UN Security Council summit in New York, where he also met President George Bush.

In May 1994, Rao undertook an official visit during which he addressed a joint meeting of Congress and visited New York, Houston, and Boston. In October 1995, Rao made his final visit to the US to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the UN.

Prime ministers Morarji Desai and Inder Kumar Gujral, both of whom made a visit each to the United States, are the two other Indian PMs who have done so. Desai’s visit took place in June 1978, while Gujral’s in September 1997.

Five Indian prime ministers— Gulzari Lal Nanda, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Chandra Shekhar, and HD Deve Gowda— did not visit the United States during their respective tenures.