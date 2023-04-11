CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Pays Homage to Social Reformer Jyotirao Phule

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 10:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society. (File Image/ANI)

The 19th-century reformer, Jyotirao Phule came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, recalling his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. The 19th-century reformer, who came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities and was joined by his illustrious wife Savitribai Phule in the cause, especially in promoting education among women.

Modi tweeted, “On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions." The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 11, 2023, 10:22 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 10:22 IST