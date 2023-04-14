CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Ambedkar, Says 'He Dedicated Life to Empower Deprived Sections of Society'
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Ambedkar, Says 'He Dedicated Life to Empower Deprived Sections of Society'

April 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

At a ceremony in the Parliament complex, President Droupadi Murmu and the prime minister were joined by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India’s Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar’s life.

At a ceremony in the Parliament complex, President Droupadi Murmu and the prime minister were joined by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in paying floral tributes to Ambedkar.

Birla called him an architect of social transformation who fostered equality, freedom, justice and brotherhood.

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

