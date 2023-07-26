CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » PM Modi Pays Tributes to Fallen Soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Fallen Soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 09:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Jai Hind, prime minister Narendra Modi said

Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the bravery of India's unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the bravery of India’s unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Jai Hind," Modi said.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India’s win over its neighbour.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
