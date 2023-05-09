CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Pays Tributes to Gopal Krishna Gokhale

PM Modi said freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale's ideals influenced several people including Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a stalwart of the Independence movement.

”He was also at the forefront of several efforts aimed at furthering education and social empowerment. His ideals influenced several people including Mahatma Gandhi,” Modi tweeted.

Moderate and progressive, Gokhale was born in Maharashtra in 1866.

