Home » India » PM Modi Pays Tributes to Imam Hussain on Muharram
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Imam Hussain on Muharram

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 10:34 IST

New Delhi, India

We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain, PM Modi said in a tweet. (File Image:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as “Ashura", it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

“We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," Modi said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
