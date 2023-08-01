Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra’s Pune on August 1, where he will flag off metro trains and lay foundation stone for various development projects. He will also be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

According to his schedule released by the Prime Minister’s Office, he will begin his visit with pooja and darshan at the Dagdusheth Mandir. The metro trains that he will flag off, will mark the inauguration of services on the two completed corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I.

TRACK LATEST UPDATES

- I Pay Homage to Lokmanya Tilak, Tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his death anniversary.

“I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history," he added.

- Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit, Schools Closed in Pune City

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, some schools in the city have been closed, while some have declared online classes. This move comes with the expectation of security measures and traffic.

Owing to the PM’s visit, some roads in the city will remain closed phase by phase for vehicular traffic between 6 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, a traffic police official said.

The Pune traffic police issued an advisory to avoid some routes like Pune University Square, Sangamwadi Chowk, Fergusson College road among others, said an Indian Express report.

However, the closure of the schools are not on the basis of any official notification. The state education department has confirmed that it has not issued any such notice.

- Congress Puts Up ‘Go Back Modi’ Posters Ahead of PM’s Pune Visit

Workers of the Youth Congress have put up ‘Go back Modi’ posters across the Pune city ahead of the prime minister’s visit. One of the posters even read, ‘Go back Mr Crime Minister’.

The youth Congress workers have also put up posters in some areas as a mark of protest against the violence in Manipur, said an India Today report. One such poster read, “Mr Prime Minister, go to Manipur, face the Parliament".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill said they are in touch with the Pune Municipal Corporation to remove these unauthorised posters.

Members of the opposition bloc INDIA are also planning to stage a protest against PM Modi’s visit on Tuesday.

- Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Various Development Projects

The prime minister will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The plant is developed at a cost of about Rs 300 crores.

Further, PM Modi will also handover more than 1,280 houses constructed by PCMC under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Additionally, he will handover 2,650 houses constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

“The inauguration is an important step towards realising the vision of the prime minister to provide the citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems across the country," the PMO’s statement said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by PCMC and over 6,400 houses by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to Visit Pune On Aug 1, India’s Deepest Metro Station Among Projects To Be Inaugurated | Schedule

- PM to Flag Off Metro Trains, Inauguration of India’s Deepest Metro Station

PM Modi, at 12:45 pm, will also flag off metro trains marking the inauguration of services on the two completed corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These sections are; Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station.

The designs of these metro stations are unique and even inspired by the nation’s history. One such unique design is that of the Civil Court Metro Station, which is one of the deepest metro stations in India. Its deepest point stands at 33.1 metres.

- Visit to Dagdusheth Mandir, Followed by Lokmanya Tilak National Award

The Prime Minister will start his visit to the city by marking his presence at the Dagdusheth Mandir around 11 am. There, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan.

ALSO READ | Why PM Modi’s Visit to Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in Pune is Significant? | Explained

Followed by this, he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest for the event, organisers said. Rohit Tilak, vice president of the trust, confirmed on Monday that Pawar will attend the award ceremony.

The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and has remarkable contribution. Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mrs India Gandhi, and Shri N R Narayana Murthy are among some of the luminaries who have received this award.

(With inputs from PTI)