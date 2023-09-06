PM Modi Reveals What Keeps His Energy Levels High. Hint: It's All About Ambition vs Mission | Exclusive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not think his energy levels are exceptional. In fact, the 72-year-old credits “deeply inspiring people” with keeping his zeal alive.

In an exclusive interview with moneycontrol.com, PM Modi, when asked what keeps him hungry and active, said: “For many decades before I entered politics, I was actively working with society at the grassroots level, amidst the people. One of the benefits of this experience was that I came across many deeply inspiring people who dedicated themselves completely to a cause. I learnt from them.”

Explaining what keeps him going, the prime minister said it all boiled down to the debate between ambition and mission.

“When someone works due to ambition, any ups and downs that they encounter can unsettle them because ambition comes from attachment to position, power, comforts, etc. But when someone works for a mission, there is nothing to gain personally and therefore, ups and downs cannot affect them. Being devoted to a mission is a constant source of unending optimism and energy. Further, a sense of mission is also accompanied by a sense of detachment from unnecessary matters which helps focus energy fully on the important things.”

PM Modi said his mission is to “work for the development of my country and my people. This gives me great energy, especially because there is a long way to go for us”.

“I had mentioned earlier as well that even before I became the chief minister of Gujarat, I had visited and stayed in almost every district in India like a common man. I have seen first-hand, lakhs of examples of people living hard lives. I have seen their determined spirit and strong self-belief in the face of great adversities. We have a great history and all the ingredients for greatness are still there in our people,” he told Moneycontrol.

He added: “I have firm faith that our country has a lot of untapped potential and has a lot more to offer to the world. All our people need is a platform from which they can do wonders. The creation of such a strong platform is my mission. It keeps me motivated all the time.”

Apart from this, the prime minister also credited discipline and daily habits to maintain a healthy body and mind for his untiring spirit.