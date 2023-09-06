PM Modi Says Women Taking the Lead, Emerging as Driving Force of India's Growth Journey | Exclusive

Women are emerging as the driving force of India’s growth journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, noting that several development initiatives are seeing them come to the forefront.

“From space to sports, start-ups to self-help groups, every sector that is on an upswing is seeing women taking the lead,” the prime minister said, adding that with G20, the message of women-led development is making waves all over the world. “This is the power of Indian women,” he added.

“The cumulative momentum building up from the empowerment of the poor, youth, women and farmers will certainly make India one of the top three economies of the world in the near future.”

The prime minister’s pitch for women is not new. In his Independence Day speech last year, PM Modi had hailed the contribution of great women leaders in India’s freedom struggle and appealed for a “change in mentality”.

PM Modi had said respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’. He had also termed gender equality as a crucial parameter for unity. “We should celebrate the diversity of India….At home, too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate. Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the prime minister had said.

In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, the BJP has decided to go all out to strengthen its connect with women voters.

News18 had reported earlier that with a targeted focus on the beneficiaries, the BJP has asked its women cadre to reach out to 1 crore women beneficiaries of all government schemes and click selfies with them while collecting their details. They have been asked to post the selfies on social media with the hashtag #selfiewithmahilalabharthi.