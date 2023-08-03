CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi, South African Prez Review Progress in Bilateral Cooperation
PM Modi, South African Prez Review Progress in Bilateral Cooperation

August 03, 2023

New Delhi, India

Modi tweeted, ”Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral relations between their countries. Modi tweeted, ”Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
