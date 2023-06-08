CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » PM Modi Speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, Discusses Haj Pilgrimage, G20 Presidency
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, Discusses Haj Pilgrimage, G20 Presidency

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 22:35 IST

Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

Both leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone and reviewed a number of bilateral, multilateral, and global issues. PM Modi also thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from violence-hit Sudan via Jeddah.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Both leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

During the phone call, the Crown Price also conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said that he looks forward to his visit to the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, an official statement said.

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India took its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they were taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians were brought back home on either commercial flights or IAF’s aircraft.

About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. India
  2. mohammed bin salman
  3. Narendra Modi
  4. pm modi
  5. Saudi Arabia
first published:June 08, 2023, 22:35 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 22:35 IST