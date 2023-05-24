PM Modi ‘Vocal for Local’, Promotes India’s Tribal Arts, Culture on World Stage

Continuing with his promotion of local arts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ongoing foreign visit, gave international leaders gifts drawn from tribal arts and craft from various regions of India.

Modi started his six-day visit to three countries – Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia –last Friday to attend multilateral visits, including the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Hiroshima.

DOKRA ART WAS GIVEN TO AUSTRALIA, BRAZIL, COOK ISLANDS, TONGA

Dokra art, also called Dokra, is one of India’s prehistoric art forms. One of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found from Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations.

The common themes of Dokra art revolve around figurines of Hindu gods and goddesses and different animals.

This particular art-piece is crafted by artisans from Chhattisgarh.

GIFTED TO AUSTRALIA

BRAZIL

GIFTED TO COOK ISLANDS

GIFTED TO TONGA

GOND PAINTINGS TO CANADA, TUVALU

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the expression ‘Kond’, which means ‘green mountain’. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials such as charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, lime stone powder, etc.

GIFTED TO CANADA

GIFTED TO TUVALU

PITHORA TO NIUE

A Pithora is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. It is a living testament of an ever-changing ethos exemplifying highly enriched folk and tribal art culture of Gujarat. These paintings are depiction of the cave paintings that tribals used to make reflecting the social, cultural life and beliefs of those tribals.

It incorporates the nature’s bounty enmeshed with various aspects of human civilization encased in a childlike delight of discovery. A Pithora as a mural has a special significance in the annals of the cultural anthropology. It brings a sense of exuberant energy in colour dating back to mankind’s earliest expressions in creativity.

WARLI PAINTINGS TO COMOROS

From the Chhota Udaipur region of Gujarat comes the exuberant celebration of the meeting of the earth and the sky, as illustrated in a Warli painting. This is achieved through the judicious use of rustic mud brown of the wall and the white of the rice paste.

The paintings were originally depicted as murals on kitchen hearths in Warli homes. Graphic symbols depicting daily life through triangles, circles and squares deftly empower the paintings with a sense of lyrical energy. Today, these paintings are celebrated and are gracing elite homes, exhibition spaces and have established the warli as modern painters.