PM Modi Leaves For Telangana to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 6100 Crores

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 08:22 IST

Warangal, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay foundation of development projects worth Rs 6100 crore in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Warangal in Telangana to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 6100 crores in the state on Saturday. He is set to visit the famous Bhadrakali temple before attending the events and will also address a public meeting.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Leaving for Warangal to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs. 6100 crores. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana."

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced wagon manufacturing capacity and will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas, an official release earlier said.

This would be PM Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state this year. He earlier visited in January and April.

