PM Modi to Attend ASEAN, East Asia Summit in Indonesia on September 6-7 | Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on September 6-7, the External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s Indonesia visit will happen two days before the G20 Summit scheduled in Delhi on September 9-10.

PM Modi will travel to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesia, which currently chairs ASEAN, will host the summits.

The upcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first since the ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

According to the foreign ministry, the Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and create a roadmap for the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance, a statement by the External Affairs Ministry said.

ASEAN-India Economic Ministers met in Indonesia in August and the main agenda of the meeting was the timely review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) which was signed in 2009.

