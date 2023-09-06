CHANGE LANGUAGE
Modi to Chair 'Informal' Meet on G20 Today; Ministers Will be Briefed on India's Presidency & Expectations
1-MIN READ

Modi to Chair 'Informal' Meet on G20 Today; Ministers Will be Briefed on India's Presidency & Expectations

Curated By: News Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 07:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Commercial vehicles will not be permitted to enter within the national capital from 5 am on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 10. The vehicles carrying only residents and tourists with valid hotel bookings in Delhi will be allowed to travel. (Representative Image: PTI)

Top government sources said that the ministers will be briefed on India's G20 year — what has been India's contribution through its presidency and what to expect in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair an ‘informal’ Council of Ministers meeting, where the Indian foreign secretary will give a detailed presentation to the Union ministers on G20 summit.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union.

The G20 is an informal grouping, which means that unlike the United Nations (UN), it does not have a permanent secretariat or staff. The G20 presidency rotates annually among the members and is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda.

The presidency is supported by the “troika” – previous, current and incoming presidencies. India holds the presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023 with the troika comprising Indonesia (the previous presidency), India, and Brazil (the incoming presidency).

first published:September 06, 2023, 07:33 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 07:42 IST