Modi to Chair 'Informal' Meet on G20 Today; Ministers Will be Briefed on India's Presidency & Expectations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair an ‘informal’ Council of Ministers meeting, where the Indian foreign secretary will give a detailed presentation to the Union ministers on G20 summit.

Top government sources said that the ministers will be briefed on India’s G20 year — what has been India’s contribution through its presidency and what to expect in the summit.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union.

The G20 is an informal grouping, which means that unlike the United Nations (UN), it does not have a permanent secretariat or staff. The G20 presidency rotates annually among the members and is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda.

The presidency is supported by the “troika” – previous, current and incoming presidencies. India holds the presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023 with the troika comprising Indonesia (the previous presidency), India, and Brazil (the incoming presidency).