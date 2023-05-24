PM Modi to Felicitate Over 60,000 'Shram Yogis' Who Built New Parliament Building

Around 60,000 Shram Yogis (labourers), who built the new Parliament building, will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday when the new Sansad be dedicated to India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

“Around 60,000 Shram Yogis have contributed to complete the construction of this Parliament building in record time. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament Building on 28 May. Prime Minister will honour these workers (shram yogis) at the inauguration," said Shah.

Shah said the inauguration of the new Parliament building is going to be a foundational event, and it will mark Amrit Kaal of India.

“This new Parliament building is a testimony to PM’s foresightedness,” Shah added.

The Union Home Minister said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

He also announced that ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building.

Shah said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now. He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

“Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.