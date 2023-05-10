CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi to Inaugurate 3-day International Museum Expo in Delhi on May 18
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Inaugurate 3-day International Museum Expo in Delhi on May 18

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 19:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo on May 18, he added. (Image: BJP/Twitter)

The event will be held from May 18-20 and will also commemorate the International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day international tourism exposition in Delhi on May 18 during which a host of cultural activities will be organised, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The event will be held from May 18-20 and will also commemorate the International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

    It will be held at Pragati Maidan as part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Reddy said.

    Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo on May 18, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
