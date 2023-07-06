PM Modi to Launch Delivery of 1.6 Crore Ayushman Cards in UP on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the delivery of 1.6 crore Ayushman cards in Uttar Pradesh during his visit to the state on July 7. This even as the central government is picking up pace in distributing Ayushman cards to the scheme beneficiaries.

The PM will launch the distribution drive of PVC cards in Varanasi on Friday where he will also speak to beneficiaries followed by a similar exercise in Raipur.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the central government provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and all beneficiaries receive Ayushman Bharat cards.

This card ensures free treatment of Rs 5 lakh per family per year in empanelled public and private hospitals and acts like a “prepaid card” of the entire sum, which beneficiaries can use for availing treatment under the scheme.

There are around 28,500 hospitals including 12,500 private ones in which beneficiaries can avail of treatment.

On June 22, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare Ayushman Bharat cards for those eligible on “priority”.

Across India, 23.9 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed so far out of the beneficiary base of 60 crore.

This is not the first time that PM Modi will launch the card distribution drive.

On June 23, the Prime Minister unveiled a distribution drive for 40 lakh cards in Jammu and Kashmir and 1 crore cards in Madhya Pradesh. Previously, 50 lakh cards in Gujarat and 1.1 crore in Assam were also distributed after the launch by PM Modi.

Till now, according to government data, Madhya Pradesh has recorded maximum card distribution with 4 crore cards handed out, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3 crore), Chhattisgarh (2 crore), and then Gujarat and Assam.