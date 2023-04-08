PM Modi to Release Tiger Numbers, Launch Big Cats Alliance to Mark 50 Years of Project Tiger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) on Sunday and will release the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Mysuru. He will also release the government’s vision for tiger conservation during ‘Amrit Kaal’.

IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, pumas, jaguars and cheetahs.

The launch of the alliance follows the clarion call given by the PM in July 2019, when he had called for an alliance of global leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

The Prime Minister will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and ‘kavadis’ of the elephant camp.

He will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

PM Modi will inaugurate the programme ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’ during which he will release the publications ‘Amrit Kaal ka vision for tiger conservation’, summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). A commemorative coin on completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ will also be released on the occasion.

India aims to sustain a viable tiger population based on a scientifically calculated carrying capacity of habitats while maintaining a balance between development and wildlife conservation, the head of ‘Project Tiger’, which completed 50 years on April 1, said earlier this week.

Additional Director General of Forests SP Yadav also said that though tiger poaching has substantially reduced due to better technology and protection mechanisms, it is still the biggest threat to the big cats besides habitat fragmentation and degradation.

India launched ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km. At present, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4 per cent of the country’s geographical area).

Since 2014, there has been an increase in the population of big cats in India, with tiger populations increasing by 33% from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018. The latest figures will be released by the PM on April 9.

Strong conservation management and robust protection has resulted in a 29% increase in lion population in Gujarat (674 in 2020 compared to 523 in 2015). The widely distributed leopard population has seen an increase of about 63% (from 7,910 in 2014 to 12,852 in 2018).

