PM Modi to Visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana & Rajasthan on July 7-8 | Gita Press to Rs 50-K-Crore Infra Events Lined Up​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a hectic tour of four states — Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan — on July 7-8.

Modi will participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities — Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore during the tour.

On July 7, PM will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stone for various six lane sections of Raipur Vishakhapatnam corridor. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

PM will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend the programme at Gita Press. Thereafter, he will flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains. He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, PM will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. PM will dedicate Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also dedicate the four lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi - Jaunpur). PM will also lay the foundation stone for renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

On July 8, PM will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. Here, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. PM will also lay the foundation stone of Four Laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

Modi will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. PM will dedicate various sections of Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway. He will also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase- I. PM will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Bikaner.​