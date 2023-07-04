CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsIndian Consulate in San FranciscoSCO SummitUCCBalasore Train Accident
Home » India » PM Modi to Visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana & Rajasthan on July 7-8 | Gita Press to Rs 50-K-Crore Infra Events Lined Up​
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana & Rajasthan on July 7-8 | Gita Press to Rs 50-K-Crore Infra Events Lined Up​

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 20:25 IST

New Delhi, India

PM will travel to Gorakhpur where he will flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains. (ANI File)

PM will travel to Gorakhpur where he will flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains. (ANI File)

PM Narendra Modi will participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities -- Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a hectic tour of four states — Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan — on July 7-8.

Modi will participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities — Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore during the tour.

On July 7, PM will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stone for various six lane sections of Raipur Vishakhapatnam corridor. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

PM will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend the programme at Gita Press. Thereafter, he will flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains. He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, PM will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. PM will dedicate Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also dedicate the four lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi - Jaunpur). PM will also lay the foundation stone for renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

On July 8, PM will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. Here, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. PM will also lay the foundation stone of Four Laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

Modi will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. PM will dedicate various sections of Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway. He will also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase- I. PM will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Bikaner.​

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:July 04, 2023, 20:19 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 20:25 IST