PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM Arrives in Abu Dhabi, to Meet with President Sheikh Mohamed

PM Narendra Modi to visit UAE LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE for a day-long visit where he will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to UAE

Both leaders will discuss how to take forward India-UAE cooperation in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture.

As PM @narendramodi is on his way to Abu Dhabi, take a quick look into the multifaceted India-UAE ties.

“The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The leaders will also discuss cooperation on global issues and UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency. UAE is a special invitee in this year’s G20 Summit.

Here are top updates from PM Modi’s visit to the UAE: