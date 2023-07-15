PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM Arrives in Abu Dhabi, to Meet with President Sheikh Mohamed

PM Narendra Modi to visit UAE LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE for a day-long visit where he will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Both leaders will discuss how to take forward India-UAE cooperation in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture.
“The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The leaders will also discuss cooperation on global issues and UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency. UAE is a special invitee in this year’s G20 Summit.
Here are top updates from PM Modi’s visit to the UAE:
- “I arrived in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to exchanges with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that will solidify cooperation between India and the UAE," PM Modi said in a tweet. He also received him at the Abu Dhabi airport.
- Prime Minister Modi has landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning (local time) for his day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- This is Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to the UAE. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also the chief guest of India in its Republic Day celebrations in 2017.
- Both leaders held a virtual summit in 2022 and also attended the multilateral I2U2 summit in 2022.
- PM Modi was also conferred with UAE’s highest civilian award the ‘Order of the Zayed’ during his visit to UAE in 2019.
- Both leaders will also review the landmark trade agreement between India and the UAE - CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) - which was signed and implemented in 2022.