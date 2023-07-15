PM Modi Thanks UAE Prez for 'Warm Hospitality', Leaves for India After 'Productive' Visit

After spending a day in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his “productive" visit and held “extensive" discussions with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality."

PM Modi departed for India after a banquet hosted in his honour by the UAE President.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Abu Dhabi, UAE for Delhi after concluding his one-day visit. pic.twitter.com/M6FFNzSKLI— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

In the bilateral meet, the two leaders agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies, link the Fast payment systems of India and the UAE. They also agreed to open IIT-Delhi campus in the Gulf country.

Speaking on PM Modi’s visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “It was a very significant visit, a landmark in the partnership between India and UAE."

“A visit defined by transformative outcomes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up a successful visit to UAE,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi had assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency as he held talks with the UN climate conference’s President-designate Sultan Al Jaber.

The talks were about ways to further sustainable development and bilateral energy cooperation.

Modi also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change, including International SolarAlliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Year of Millets and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

The prime minister had arrived in the UAE, after his two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.