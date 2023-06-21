PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Meets Nassim Taleb, Robert Thurman; Elon Musk Says 'Tesla Will be in India' After Meeting Modi

Read more

Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio. Prime Minister Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York earlier today on the first leg of his US visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden from June 21-24.

Other notable personalities Modi is meeting today are author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a unique yoga session on Wednesday at 8 pm (local time) in a historic celebration to commemorate International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York, where top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals are participating.

Nine years after PM Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

People from more than 180 countries are participating in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others.

UN officials, agencies and member states earlier said they are “looking forward” to participating in the historic event.

Before embarking on the trip, PM Modi said India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role at the global stage. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit, Modi said ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. There is an “unprecedented trust” between the leaders of the US and India, Modi said.