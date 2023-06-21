PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Meets Nassim Taleb, Robert Thurman; Elon Musk Says 'Tesla Will be in India' After Meeting Modi

Live now
PM Modi US Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk in New York among other thought leaders on Tuesday on the first day of his visit to the US. Elon Musk said his conversation with Modi was excellent and very good and added that he is planning to visit India next year. Modi is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.
Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Read More
There will be discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on meaningful, tangible, deliverables in several different categories, including the development of people-to-people ties that will guide the relationship of the two countries in future, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
A multi-faith delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) comprising religious and community leaders, and philanthropists belonging to different minority communities participated in prayers at USA’s oldest Mazar of the Sufi saint Shaikh MR Bawa Muhaiyaddeen in Philadelphia, USA. The multifaith delegation was led by Ahamed Muhaiyadeen Jonathan Granoff, President Global Security Council, Special Representative to the United Nations for the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates and Ambassador for Peace and Security of the Parliament of the World’s Religions along with IMF Convener and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also met Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman in New York on the first day of his visit.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, in New York. pic.twitter.com/VsOjF4Bkbq
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who described his conversation as excellent and said he is planning to visit India next year. On his meeting with the prime minister, Musk said, “It was excellent and a very good conversation”. “I am planning to visit India next year,” he said at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role at the global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he embarked on a landmark state visit to the US. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit, Modi also asserted that India was not “supplanting any country” and was aiming at gaining its “rightful” position in the world. His remarks came as a response to WSJ’s view that India, which has invested enormously in education and infrastructure, was poised to gain as multinationals look to diversify manufacturing and supply chains in an era of geopolitical tension.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached the United States on his three-day US State Visit. During the historic visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Prime Minister will also address the joint session of the US Congress. PM Modi arrived at 10:30 pm IST in New York. He engaged with CEOs and thought leaders in the US today. He will also meet Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate Peter Agre, Lebanese-American essayist and mathematical statistician Nicholas Nassim Taleb and many other notable citizens.
Elon Musk on Tuesday said it was an honour to meet PM Modi in New York. Musk, who met PM Modi along with other business leaders and entrepreneurs, said there will be a significant investment relationship with India in the future.
It was an honor to meet again
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2023
Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has highlighted benefits of the ancient Indian science from reducing anxiety and promoting mental well-being to developing discipline and patience. In a video message, Guterres called upon the people to embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, the planet and ourselves. “Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace,” he said.
I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank the PM for his support. Hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the not-so-distant future: Elon Musk
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said PM Modi’s visit to the US is hostoric. He called it an “honour” to escort PM Modi to his address at the joint session of the US Congress. “It is a great honour for me to be able to come and be able to escort Mr Modi to his historic address, to the joint session of the US. Congress,” Shri Thanedar said. He recalled his life in Karnataka, where he was born and lived in India for 24 years of life before migrating to the US.
I am the first Prime Minister to be born in free India and that’s why my thought process is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role,” Modi said in the interview, ahead of his visit to the US this week that is billed as a turning point for bilateral relations. “Ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. There is an unprecedented trust…” he said, hailing the expanding defence cooperation between India and US as “an important pillar of our partnership”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived in New York on Tuesday on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US. During the visit, he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington. “Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister was received at the airport by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York earlier today on the first leg of his US visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden from June 21-24.
Other notable personalities Modi is meeting today are author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a unique yoga session on Wednesday at 8 pm (local time) in a historic celebration to commemorate International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York, where top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals are participating.
Nine years after PM Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.
People from more than 180 countries are participating in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others.
UN officials, agencies and member states earlier said they are “looking forward” to participating in the historic event.
Before embarking on the trip, PM Modi said India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role at the global stage. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit, Modi said ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. There is an “unprecedented trust” between the leaders of the US and India, Modi said.