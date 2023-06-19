PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Series of Events, Meets From June 21; Jaishankar Says PM's State Visit to Have 'Significant Outcomes' 

Read more

Lawn which the PM will be leading. People from more than 180 countries are expected to participate in the Yoga Day celebration event.

In another event, African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi in Washington on June 23.

PM Modi will also attend a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23. In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

Meanwhile, amid the much-anticipated US tour of PM Modi, (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state. Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. “One part of our country is in the grip of violence and Modi hasn’t gone there or taken steps to resolve the crisis, but is going to America,” Thackeray said.

WHY THE VISIT MATTERS

Modi-Biden relationship has been defined by close engagement, frank exchanges, mutual respect and admiration and special gestures. This visit, too, is being marked by special gestures of President Biden for PM Modi.

President Biden is hosting the PM for an Official State Dinner. There will also be a bilateral meeting with President Biden. But Biden and his family are going out of the way and doing much more than formalities and extending a touch of personal warmth to be with PM for multiple events.

President Biden along with the First Lady are hosting PM Modi for a private dinner and conversation the day before the official state dinner.

The First Lady will also accompany PM Modi for a skilling event. President Biden and PM will also be together for a Technology event.

Over the past decade the two leaders have come closer, with mutual trust and admiration strengthening their bond. This has been visible through various gestures on multiple important occasions.