PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Series of Events, Meets From June 21; Jaishankar Says PM's State Visit to Have 'Significant Outcomes' 

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 07:55 IST
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: A series of events and meetings are lined up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States (US) from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.
Among the events planned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US tour is the ninth annual International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at the UN headquarters between 8 am and 9 am at its North Read More
Preparation is underway at the United Nations Headquarters lawns in New York where PM Narendra Modi will attend the 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 during his official state visit to the United States.
#WATCH New York, US | Preparation is underway at the United Nations Headquarters lawns in New York where PM Narendra Modi will attend the 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 during his official state visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/Jp2yyZ9V1a
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023
Modi-Biden relationship has been defined by close engagement, frank exchanges, mutual respect and admiration and special gestures. This visit, too, is being marked by special gestures of President Biden for PM Modi.
President Biden is hosting the PM for an Official State Dinner. There will also be a bilateral meeting with President Biden. But Biden and his family are going out of the way and doing much more than formalities and extending a touch of personal warmth to be with PM for multiple events.
President Biden along with the First Lady are hosting PM Modi for a private dinner and conversation the day before the official state dinner.
The First Lady will also accompany PM Modi for a skilling event. President Biden and PM will also be together for a Technology event.
Over the past decade the two leaders have come closer, with mutual trust and admiration strengthening their bond. This has been visible through various gestures on multiple important occasions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said PM Modi’s State Visit signifies the “highest level of honour”, adding that the honour that he will receive, has been accorded to a very few people, so far”.
“The prime minister will address a Joint Session of the US Congress. No Indian prime minister has addressed it twice. So, it will be the first time. World over also, very few people have done that… Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela. So, there are very few people who have addressed the US Congress twice,” Jaishankar said. It assumes “huge importance” and outcomes will be seen later, the external affairs minister said.
Asked about the implications of the State Visit on India-US relations, he said this State Visit will have “significant outcomes” and added that “what outcomes these will be, I cannot tell that right now”.
African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on June 23.
Millben, 41, will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi.
“I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today,” said Millben.
Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister’s Official State Visit, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and guests at an invitation-only diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23.
Amid the much-anticipated US tour of PM Modi, (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state.
Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. “One part of our country is in the grip of violence and Modi hasn’t gone there or taken steps to resolve the crisis, but is going to America,” Thackeray said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a State Dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.
PM Modi will arrive in New York on June 20 and will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. He will then travel to Washington DC where he will be welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22 for the State Visit.
In another event, African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi in Washington on June 23.
PM Modi will also attend a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23. In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.
Meanwhile, amid the much-anticipated US tour of PM Modi, (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state. Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. "One part of our country is in the grip of violence and Modi hasn't gone there or taken steps to resolve the crisis, but is going to America," Thackeray said.
WHY THE VISIT MATTERS
