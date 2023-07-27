PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan and Gujarat; Check Full Schedule Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rajasthan and Gujarat over a course of two days, July 27 - July 28. He is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several development projects to the nation in Rajasthan’s Sikar and he will also inaugurate the greenfield airport in Rajkot, Gujarat.

PM Modi will inaugurate ’Semicon India 2023’ in Gandhinagar. A government release said, the exhibition of the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on July 25, and the programme will run from July 25-30.

The event will also be attended by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Exciting Initiatives in Rajasthan

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM will lay the foundation stone and devote several various development projects to the nation in a public programme in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Thursday morning.

In the state which will be going to Assembly polls later this year, he will also be launching a new variety of Urea which is coated with sulphur, namely Urea Gold. During this launch, the PM will dedicate one lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PKSMKs) to the country.

The PMO release said that Urea Gold will be a solution to sulphur deficiencies in the soil, adding that the fertiliser is better efficient and economical. This sulphur coated urea will also improve the efficiency of nitrogen use in plants, crop quality, and reduce fertiliser consumption.

PM Modi will also launch the entry of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This will help fulfil the goal to empower FPOs with access to digital marketing, online transactions, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-customer (B2C) transactions. The ONDC will also help activate the growth of logistics in rural areas.

The 14th instalment amount of Rs 17,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme will also be released through direct transfers to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

PM Modi will also inaugurate five new medical colleges across Rajasthan, namely at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar. Further adding to Rajasthan’s public health system, he will lay the foundation stone for seven new medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, and Tonk.

In the education sector, he will be the inaugurating six new Eklavya Model Residential schools in Udaipur, Partapgarh, Banswara, and Dungarpur districts. The tribal population in these districts will also benefit from these schools. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri in Jodhpur will also be launched by the PM at the event.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit Itinerary

Following the events in Rajasthan, PM Modi will reach Gujarat’s Rajkot where he will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport. He will be taking a walkthrough of the greenfield airport, which has been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crores and a total land area of over 2,500 acres.

Later, he will be starting off several developmental projects at the Race Course Ground in Rajkot. The projects he will be launching are worth over Rs 860 crore.

On July 28, he will inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ at Mahatma Mandir in the state capital, Gandhinagar. He also will be addressing a public gathering afterwards.

The theme of the Semicon India 2023 conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’, which aims at bringing together several global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions. The PMO release said that the conference will showcase the nation’s semiconductor strategy and policy which is key to turn India into a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and developing technology.

The event will be witness to participation from companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, Lam Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials, and other prominent players in the sector.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)