PM Modi to Inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar; Key Executives from Micron, Foxconn to Join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the ‘Semicon India 2023’ exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention center in Gandhinagar on Friday. Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and other prominent companies will be participating in the event, showcasing India’s significant progress in nurturing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

The Prime Minister will address the mega event, which aims to provide valuable insights into cutting-edge chip-making technologies and innovations, bringing together major players from the semiconductor and technology industry.

According to the PMO statement, the theme of the conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem,’ and it will focus on ways to bring together global leaders from the industry, academia and research institutions.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present at the event.

“Semicon India, a prestigious national-level event, promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry’s progress through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects. With a strong focus on innovation, participation, and growth, this event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," an official statement said.

The main goal of the exhibition is to educate visitors about the complex semiconductor manufacturing process and the remarkable progress achieved in the evolving industry, according to the statement. Notably, US President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) facility in India by Micron Technology Inc. during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Washington.

Renowned leaders in the semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, and assembly industries will convene to discuss the burgeoning prospects in India. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, Sanjay Mehrotra, President, and CEO of Micron Technology, and Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, will also be present during the event, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Gujarat government has introduced the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) as a strategic initiative, demonstrating its dedication to promoting rapid and inclusive growth in the domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing sector.

Micron, a leading computer storage chip manufacturer, has revealed its intention to establish a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, involving a significant investment of USD 2.75 billion (approximately Rs 22,540 crore).

The second edition of the event is being held in Gujarat, following the successful first edition held in Bengaluru last year.

Gujarat had previously won the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, but the joint venture between the two entities fell apart this year. According to reports, the firms are expected to pitch for separate projects.

In 2008, at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Hindustan Semiconductors and Manufacturing Company (HSMC) had proposed to set up a Rs 30,000 crore unit on 700 acres at Prantij in North Gujarat, according to an Indian Express article.

In February 2014, the Government of India gave approval for setting up a Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication (FAB) manufacturing facility at Prantij at a cost of Rs 29,013 crore. M/s HSMC Technologies India Pvt Ltd along with ST Microelectronics and Silterra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd were expected to set up this unit. However, the project could not materialize despite the state government providing land and the Centre giving the necessary approvals, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)