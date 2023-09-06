'Prime Minister Of Bharat' Narendra Modi to Visit Indonesia Today; Fresh Turn in 'India Name Change Row'

After the G20 invite row, another fresh controversy has emerged. In a post shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday, PM Modi is referred to as the “Prime Minister of Bharat" for the ASEAN visit to Indonesia.

‘The Prime Minister Of Bharat’ pic.twitter.com/lHozUHSoC4— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 5, 2023

Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this “Union of States" is under assault.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’."

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States’. But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault," the Congress communication in-charge said

Defending the use of Bharat top BJP leader JP Nadda asked why does the Congress party have “so much objection to every subject related to the honor and pride of the country?"