PM Modi Visits Odisha Train Accident Site, to Meet Injured Passengers at Hospital | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the site of the Balasore train accident on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the situation. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the spot where over 260 people lost their lives in the train tragedy.

#WATCH | Odisha: Visuals from the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident where PM Modi has reached to take stock of the tragic accident that has left 261 people dead and over 900 people injured so far.#OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/fkcASxgZu1— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

PM Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting.

As many as 261 people were killed and 900 injured in a three-way train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Various state governments also announced relief packages for those affected.

PM Modi announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the victims of the deadly train crash and Rs 50,000 for those who are injured.

“An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.