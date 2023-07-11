CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » PM Modi’s France Visit: Biz leaders Welcome Upcoming 'Historic Meet' on Bastille Day
3-MIN READ

PM Modi’s France Visit: Biz leaders Welcome Upcoming 'Historic Meet' on Bastille Day

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 21:06 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations in France. (PTI File)

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations in France. (PTI File)

Saint Gobain tweeted how India has been a country of importance for their growth strategy. While Alstom CEO put out a tweet looking forward to the visit, Schneider Electric and the Naval Group welcomed the opportunity

Business leaders have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France from July 14-16, which is expected to boost economic, strategic and defence cooperation between the two countries.

ALSO READ | ‘Sharing Best of Tech with India’: French Envoy Says PM Modi’s France Visit a ‘Significant Push’ to Ties

Saint Gobain tweeted how India has been a country of importance for their growth strategy.

While Alstom CEO put out a tweet looking forward to the visit, Schneider Electric said the visit would bring the two countries together. The Naval Group, too, welcomed the opportunity.

The visit is high on both symbolism and substance. PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations. The Tri-services contingent from India, including the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, will participate.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution.

A RARITY

Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations, akin to India’s Republic Day Parade. However, foreign leaders being invited as Guest of Honour for Bastille Day is not common. The last time this happened was in 2017, when then US President was invited. Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it.

The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. France is a key strategic partner for India and one of the earliest. The opportunity to chart way for the next 25 years coincides with the 100th anniversary of India’s independence in 2047.

GREAT CHEMISTRY BETWEEN LEADERS

The special gestures by President of France Emmanuel Macron include multiple meetings and presence with the PM, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. He will also be hosting the State Banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day.

Modi will interact with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House).

There will be a strong focus on trade and economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from Indian and French sides. It will see a close collaboration not just on bilateral issues, but also on what the two countries can do on global issues.

INTERACTION WITH PROMINENT FRENCH PERSONALITIES

On the itinerary is an interaction with the Indian community at the prestigious La Seine Musicale. The PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities organized by the Indian Embassy, including Namaste France earlier this week.

The meet is expected to result in outcomes in the field of defence, space, geostrategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, sports, culture, etc.​

first published:July 11, 2023, 20:55 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 21:06 IST