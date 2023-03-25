PM Modi's Security Breached During Mega Poll Rally in Karnataka's Davanagere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached on Saturday during an election rally in Karnataka’s Davanagere, according to reports. A man attempted to approach the prime minister but was intercepted by the police before he could do any harm after breaching security measures, a report by India Today said.

The incident is the second such lapse in security after a similar incident was reported in the Hubballi district, according to NDTV.

Punjab Security Lapse

PM Modi’s security was breached during his state visit to Punjab in January last year. The Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a planned rally. The Punjab government received flak for the alleged leak of details regarding the prime minister’s movement via road.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced “disciplinary proceedings for major penalty" against former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers, Inderbir Singh, the then deputy inspector general (DIG) of police of Ferozepur range, and former senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ferozepur Harmandeep Singh Hans, for the lapses in PM’s security cover.

The move came after the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed the security breach during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Punjab in January 2022, had indicted several state officers for lapses.

PM Modi at BJP’s Mega Rally ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatre’

The Prime Minister addressed a mega public meeting in Devanagare to mark the culmination of the BJP’s statewide ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatre’ ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls due in May. ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatres’ had begun earlier this month from four different directions across the State, in specially-designed vehicles or “rathas", and have covered all 224 Assembly segments.

PM Modi urged the people of the State to give the party a full majority for a stable government and accused the opposition governments of corruption. The BJP wanted to make the State a driving force of developed India, while the Congress looked at it as “an ATM that fills the treasury of its leaders", he alleged. “Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has faced losses due to such governments. So, for fast-paced development of Karnataka, BJP’s full majority, and stable government is needed," he said.

Targeting the Congress over it alleged “false guarantees" ahead of elections, Modi said the promises Congress had made ahead of polls in Himachal Pradesh did not find mention in their recent budget in the hill state.

“Can we trust Congress that makes false promises? Should they be allowed to place a step inside Karnataka or should they be thrown out," he asked, adding that the people of Karnataka should be cautious and not give them an opportunity “to play their game".

“They (Congress) are saying Modi teri kabr kudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug). But they don’t know that the people of Karnataka are saying, ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom)," he said.

The rally was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Union Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and A Narayanaswamy and several Karnataka ministers were also present.

