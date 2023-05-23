'Yoga, Cricket, Films & Masterchef Unite Us': PM Modi Hails India-Australia Bond at Sydney Event | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Australia, on Tuesday tried to strike a chord with the Indian diaspora and Australians and gave examples of yoga, cricket, films and the cooking show ‘Masterchef’ highlighting the strengthening bond between the two countries.

The PM, who arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour, addressed a community event at packed Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, which was attended by over 21,000 people from across Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, some ministers and local officials among others were also present.

Before the PM’s speech, Modi and Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and a traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony at the venue.

PM Modi also announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi’s speech: