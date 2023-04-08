Narendra Modi News LIVE: On Chennai & Hyderabad Visit, PM to Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Trains, Launch Projects

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 08:13 IST
New Delhi, India
Narendra Modi News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu’s Capital Chennai on Saturday, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 13,500 Crores. In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, security has been beefed up in both cities.
PM Modi will first visit Hyderabad, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express here on Saturday. Read More
During his Hyderabad visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station. The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs. 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.
The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multi-modal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to the Railways.
He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.
At the public programme at Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. This is a testimony of the PM’s vision of strengthening health infrastructure across the country, an official release had said earlier.
AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at the cost of more than Rs. 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.
The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on Saturday to flag off several projects including the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, the Hyderabad traffic police has issued advisories regarding restrictions in vehicular movements.
“Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad tomorrow i.e., on 08-04-2023,” it said in a tweet. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad on Saturday.
In a brisk visit to the city, Modi will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, official sources said. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival in the state on Saturday.
Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the visit while motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination as elaborate traffic diversions have been made, police said. READ MORE
From there, he will reach Chennai, where he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport.
In a brisk, 2-hour visit to the city, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad.
At 10:30 am, PM Modi will arrive at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, where BJP workers are scheduled to welcome him.
From there, he will reach Secunderabad railway station by road, from where he will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the modernisation of the railway station there. The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs. 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.
During the visit, Modi will also flag-off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.
He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crore.
At the public programme at Parade Ground in the city later, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crore.
Later, he will address a public meeting there. From there, he will leave for Chennai at 12.30 pm.
In view of the visit of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory. Meanwhile, light rain is expected in the city, as the Met department has issued a yellow alert in Hyderabad for today.
Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival in Hyderabad, hoardings have reportedly been put up in the city taking a dig at BJP over dynasty politics and corruption.
The hoardings put up by BRS have pictures of dozens of BJP leaders whose parents or children are into politics and read, “Parivar welcomes you Modi Ji”, according to a report by Deccan Herald.
A five-tier security arrangement has been put in place in Chennai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city. Around 26,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to do intense security checks at all locations the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit, including the Chennai Airport, Central Station, Vivekananda House, Raj Bhavan, and INS Adyar Helipad.
As per media reports, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in the city around 2.30 p.m. and will first inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport.
Later, around 4 pm, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station. He will also take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the arterial Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road).
At around 6:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects at Alstom cricket ground, Pallavaram.
