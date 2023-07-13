CHANGE LANGUAGE
Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Departs on Two-Day Visit to Paris; Defence, Space & Trade on Agenda

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Departs on Two-Day Visit to Paris; Defence, Space & Trade on Agenda

PM Modi France Visit Live: PM Modi will also serve as the guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day Parade and engage in discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to enhance cooperation across space, trade and investment

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:03 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi is also the Guest of Honour at France's Bastille Day Parade, a prestigious event showcasing France's rich history and military prowess. (File photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit to Paris, commencing on July 13, is expected to prioritize the expansion of bilateral defence ties. The groundwork is being finalized for New Delhi’s procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale jets from France. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, without providing specific details or potential outcomes, emphasized the visit’s “substance” and its potential to establish a “new benchmark” for the strategic partnership between the two nations. PM Modi will also serve as the guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day

Jul 13, 2023 08:03 IST

PM Departs on Twp-Day Visit to France | Watch

Prime Minister Modi is travelling to France on an official invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

Jul 13, 2023 07:55 IST

On PM's Abu Dhabi Visit After France

From Paris, Modi said, he will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties,” he noted. Modi said last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and he agreed on a Roadmap on the future of the bilateral partnership, and he looks forward to discussing with him how to further deepen ties.

Jul 13, 2023 07:38 IST

'Cooperation in Key Domains': PM Modi Highlights Agenda of 2-Day France Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is travelling to France on an official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to join him in the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris where he will be the Guest of Honour.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Paris from July 13-14. Read More

Jul 13, 2023 07:36 IST

PM Visit To Focus on Trade, Economy, Defence & Technology

Modi’s visit coincides with 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. France is a key strategic partner of India and one of the earliest ones. There is great personal chemistry between the leaders and the visit will see special gestures by President Macron. These include multiple meetings with PM’s presence, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. Also, Macron will be hosting the State Banquet for PM Modi at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day. Read More

Jul 13, 2023 07:33 IST

Visit to France Will Provide New Impetus to Strategic Partnership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence on Thursday that his visit to France would inject new energy into the bilateral strategic partnership. He eagerly anticipates engaging in comprehensive discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to further strengthen the enduring relationship between the two nations over the next 25 years.

In his departure statement, Modi highlighted the significance of his visit to France, as he will have the privilege of joining President Macron as the Guest of Honour for the French National Day, also known as Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. He mentioned that an Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past during the event.

Jul 13, 2023 07:29 IST

What PM Said Before Leaving

While leaving for Paris PM Modi said that he is travelling to France on an official invitation of Macron. “I am travelling to France on an Official Visit at the invitation of my friend, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, from July 13-14,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

“This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that he is looking forward to meeting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss how to further deepen ties.

Jul 13, 2023 07:14 IST

PM's Interview to French Newspaper

PM Narendra Modi departed from Delhi Airport for Paris to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He will hold productive discussions with President Emmanuel Macron and other French dignitaries & interact with the Indian community and top CEOs.

The headline in French translated means: “India is the springboard of the southern countries: PM Modi”

Jul 13, 2023 07:12 IST

PM Departs from Delhi: A Look At His Schedule

PM Modi has departed from Delhi and is expected to arrive in Paris at around 4 PM IST. Upon arrival, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Orly Airport.

At approximately 7:30 PM IST, PM Modi will proceed to the Senate to meet Mr. Gerrad Larcher, the President of the Senate.

Around 8:45 PM IST, PM Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with French Prime Minister Ms. Elisabeth Borne.

Later, at approximately 11 PM IST, PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale.

Following the community event, at around 12:30 AM IST, PM Modi will attend a private dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Jul 13, 2023 07:09 IST

Not Just Rafales, Submarines Too

Besides the Rafale and aircraft engine project, the DAC is also expected to clear procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines. Sources said the “frame of reference” of India’s defence cooperation with various countries have transformed significantly with a focus on the country’s Make-in-India initiative and the engagement with France will also follow that approach.

Jul 13, 2023 07:08 IST

On Agenda

PM Modi will be guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade and investment.

Jul 13, 2023 07:07 IST

On Prime Minister Modi's Visit

Prime Minister PM Modi’s visit to France would be rich in “substance” and set “new benchmark” for strategic partnership between the two countries in years ahead. Modi will be guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade and investment. After concluding his visit to France, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi.

