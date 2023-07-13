Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Departs on Two-Day Visit to Paris; Defence, Space & Trade on Agenda

Live now
Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit to Paris, commencing on July 13, is expected to prioritize the expansion of bilateral defence ties. The groundwork is being finalized for New Delhi’s procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale jets from France. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, without providing specific details or potential outcomes, emphasized the visit’s “substance” and its potential to establish a “new benchmark” for the strategic partnership between the two nations. PM Modi will also serve as the guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day
Prime Minister Modi is travelling to France on an official invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Delhi for Paris, France earlier this morning.
He will take part in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14. During his visit, he will hold discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and other…
From Paris, Modi said, he will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.
“I look forward to meeting my friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties,” he noted. Modi said last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and he agreed on a Roadmap on the future of the bilateral partnership, and he looks forward to discussing with him how to further deepen ties.
Modi’s visit coincides with 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. France is a key strategic partner of India and one of the earliest ones. There is great personal chemistry between the leaders and the visit will see special gestures by President Macron. These include multiple meetings with PM’s presence, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. Also, Macron will be hosting the State Banquet for PM Modi at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence on Thursday that his visit to France would inject new energy into the bilateral strategic partnership. He eagerly anticipates engaging in comprehensive discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to further strengthen the enduring relationship between the two nations over the next 25 years.
In his departure statement, Modi highlighted the significance of his visit to France, as he will have the privilege of joining President Macron as the Guest of Honour for the French National Day, also known as Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. He mentioned that an Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past during the event.
While leaving for Paris PM Modi said that he is travelling to France on an official invitation of Macron. “I am travelling to France on an Official Visit at the invitation of my friend, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, from July 13-14,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.
“This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also said that he is looking forward to meeting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss how to further deepen ties.
PM Narendra Modi departed from Delhi Airport for Paris to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He will hold productive discussions with President Emmanuel Macron and other French dignitaries & interact with the Indian community and top CEOs.
The headline in French translated means: “India is the springboard of the southern countries: PM Modi”
PM Modi has departed from Delhi and is expected to arrive in Paris at around 4 PM IST. Upon arrival, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Orly Airport.
At approximately 7:30 PM IST, PM Modi will proceed to the Senate to meet Mr. Gerrad Larcher, the President of the Senate.
Around 8:45 PM IST, PM Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with French Prime Minister Ms. Elisabeth Borne.
Later, at approximately 11 PM IST, PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale.
Following the community event, at around 12:30 AM IST, PM Modi will attend a private dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.
Besides the Rafale and aircraft engine project, the DAC is also expected to clear procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines. Sources said the “frame of reference” of India’s defence cooperation with various countries have transformed significantly with a focus on the country’s Make-in-India initiative and the engagement with France will also follow that approach.
Prime Minister PM Modi’s visit to France would be rich in “substance” and set “new benchmark” for strategic partnership between the two countries in years ahead. Modi will be guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade and investment. After concluding his visit to France, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi.