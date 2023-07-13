Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Departs on Two-Day Visit to Paris; Defence, Space & Trade on Agenda

From Paris, Modi said, he will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties,” he noted. Modi said last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and he agreed on a Roadmap on the future of the bilateral partnership, and he looks forward to discussing with him how to further deepen ties.