G20 Summit | PM Modi Says Pak, China Have No Say In Where India Holds Diplomatic Meet

As the G20 Summit is all set to kick off in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed all objections raised by China and Pakistan against India holding G20 meets in Kashmir and Arunachal. The prime minister said that it’s natural for the host country to hold diplomatic meetings in every part of the country and it was its internal matter.

“India will be in the top three economies of the world in the near future," PM Modi said, citing the country’s record of jumping five spots in the economy parameter in less than a decade.

“For long India was seen as a country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, 2 billion skilled hands," PM Modi told PTI.