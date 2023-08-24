Modi in Greece: First Visit by Indian PM in Four Decades | Check Full Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Greece for a one-day visit on Friday after participating in the BRICS Summit in South Africa. This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Greece in four decades.

India’s Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon said that the PM’s historic visit to Greece for talks with the European country’s top leadership will give a “new impetus" to their close bilateral relationship, particularly in areas such as trade, security and people-to-people contact.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

PM Modi’s Greece Schedule

6:25 am (local time): The Prime Minister will arrive at Athens International Airport.

10.05 am: PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier and Guard of Honour.

10.25 am: PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception and will hold a meeting with Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

11.05 am: PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception and will meet with the PM of Greece.

12.45 pm: The PM will attend a business lunch hosted by the Greek PM.

5.20 pm: PM Modi will meet prominent personalities.

6.05 pm: The Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community.

7.25 pm: The PM will depart from Athens

India’s Relations With Greece

Greece has stood by India’s side in the aftermath of the 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran when several countries had slapped sanctions against New Delhi. Greece has also supported India’s candidature for becoming a permanent member of the reformed UN Security Council.

“It is an old relationship. It is a close relationship. It covers several dimensions. Europe is just one of those dimensions. But, we have many other convergences and we work in many of those areas," India’s Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon said in response to a question about whether India sees Athens as a gateway to Europe.

“I think both sides feel that the world has changed in such a fundamental way and the relationship needs to be given a new impetus. That is what brings the two prime ministers together tomorrow," he said.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora in Athens, Greece raise slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi ji zindabad’Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Greece on August 25. pic.twitter.com/TIvnM62Pz6 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

Tandon said cross-border terrorism (CBT) will be an important agenda for discussion during Modi’s talks with the Greek leadership but not the only subject.

“Cross-border terrorism and terrorism in general is a forgotten threat to international peace and security. We, as India, since we face so much of it in our region, we are constantly telling the international community that the threat remains, it is ever present," Tandon said.

“Trade economics and investments are certainly on the cards. There is a business delegation accompanying the prime minister during this visit. I also know there will be an interaction of the two PMs with Indian and Greek businessmen. Certainly, we hope that some magic will come from those conversations," Tandon said.

“I hope it will be a very successful visit. I hope we get outcomes that can take this relationship in a practical way to new levels," Tandon said.

(With PTI inputs)