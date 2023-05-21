PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Hold Talks With UK, Brazilian Counterparts; Biden Says 'I Should Take Your Autograph'

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 08:25 IST
Hiroshima, Japan
PM Modi at G7 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday, where the two leaders reviewed their strategic partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. PM Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, also paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
In Japan, PM unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima which shall speak of Indian values of peace and nonviolence.
He also met and encouraged a linguist and an artist who are linked to Indian culture.
In Papua New Guinea, he will release the Thirukkural in the local language– Tok Pisin.
In Australia, an entire locality of Sydney, Harris Park will now be recognised as Little India. It is a testimony to the growing influence of India and Indians.
Today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Papua New Guinea, he will be received by his counterpart there. Normally PNG doesn’t give a ceremonial welcome for any leader coming after sunset. But a special exception is being made for PM Modi and a fully studded ceremonial welcome will be given.
The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.
India is getting back-to-back invitations to G7 summits.
Australian PM will also participate in the community event in Sydney.
The Harris Park area in Parramatta will be also known as ‘Little India’. This will be also announced during PM’s community event.
Yesterday during the Quad meeting, US President Joe Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he’s been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the programme where the Indian Prime Minister was speaking.
To this PM Albanese added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the Community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting.
He remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90 thousand people welcomed him during the victory lap.
To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, “I should take his autograph.”
Leaders of the Quad countries — India, Australia, Japan and the United States — on Saturday reiterated their call for resolution of the war in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, saying “ours must not be an era of war”, using a signature formulation delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a face-to-face meeting.
The Quad leaders, who held their third in-person summit in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, also condemned Putin’s threat – without naming him – to use nuclear weapons as “serious and inadmissible”, amplifying India’s own outrage over the threats that had made it cancel an annual bilateral summit with Russia.
The four leaders also said they “strongly oppose destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion”, without naming China, which has aggressively pushed its territorial claims in the region, including against India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunakin Hiroshima.
A boost to 🇮🇳-🇬🇧 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
PM @narendramodi held productive talks with PM @RishiSunak of UK in Hiroshima.
The two leaders reviewed their Strategic Partnership, including took stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. pic.twitter.com/LPoacejFyF
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 21, 2023
Underling that climate change, environmental security and energy security are among the biggest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to increase the scope of discussion and change behaviour to solve these problems. “Today, we stand at a critical juncture in history. We have to listen to the call of the earth. We have to change ourselves, and our behaviour accordingly,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a G7 session in Hiroshima.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Hiroshima.
#Watch | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/tZpyIb3Shy
— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023
The G7 countries have asked all major economies, including India and China, to commit to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and let their emissions peak by 2025. However, in view of the energy crisis linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the grouping allowed developed countries’ public investment into gas as a temporary response.
“We call on all Parties – especially major economies – whose 2030 NDC targets or long-term low GHG emission development Strategies (LTSs) are not yet aligned with a 1.5 degree Celsius pathway and net zero by 2050 at the latest, to revisit and strengthen the 2030 NDC targets and publish or update their LTSs as soon as possible and well before UNFCCC-COP28, and to commit to net zero by 2050 at the latest,” a G7 communique issued on Saturday read.
“Furthermore, we call on all Parties to commit at UNFCCC-COP28 to peak global GHG emissions immediately and by no later than 2025,” it said.
“Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning,” tweeted PM Modi.
Previously Modi was scheduled to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney but on Wednesday Australian Prime Minister Albanese announced the cancellation of Quad after US President postponed his trip to Australia to focus on the debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. After concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney despite the cancellation of the Quad Leaders’ meeting. He will arrive in Australia on May 23. Australian PM Albanese said the leaders of Australia, the US, India and Japan -the Quad grouping- would now likely meet on the sidelines of the G7 in Japan this weekend, Australian media network ABC News reported.
In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24. The Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney but it will now take place in Hiroshima as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington. “PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia. First leg of the visit takes him to Japan for the @G7 Summit. An opportunity to engage with important partners in multilateral and bilateral formats,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
The prime minister first visited Hiroshima in Japan from May 19 to 21 to participate in the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies under the Japanese Presidency. From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.
G7 leaders are expected to strongly condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine while pledging their continuing support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the session via the internet. There will also be a focus on Beijing’s escalating threats against Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island Beijing claims as its own, and ways to reduce Western democracies’ economic and supply chain dependency on China.
Leaders of the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization are also invited.
The G7 countries’ share of global economic activity has shrunk to about 30% from roughly 50% four decades ago. Developing economies such as China, India and Brazil have made huge gains, raising questions about the G7′s relevance and its role in leading a world economy that’s increasingly reliant on growth in less wealthy nations.
This year, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam are invited, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stresses the importance of reaching out to developing countries in the so-called Global South and US allies and partners.
The leaders discuss a wide range of issues, including economic policy, security, climate change, energy and gender. The first summit was in 1975, when France hosted what was then a Group of Six meeting to discuss tackling a recession that followed an Arab oil embargo. Canada became the seventh member a year later. Russia joined to form the G8 in 1998 but was expelled after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
The Group of Seven is an informal group of leading industrialized nations. It consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. This year is Japan’s turn to host, but the presidency of G7 summits revolves among the seven members. Two representatives of the European Union also join.
Hiroshima is Kishida’s hometown. His choice of venue underscores a determination to put nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the top of the agenda of this year’s summit.
Later in the day, PM Modi is set to attend a session at the G7 summit on a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, following which he will proceed to Papua New Guinea (PNG), where he will hold a meeting with Pacific Island countries.
This will be PM Modi’s first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to PNG. There he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with his PNG counterpart James Marape on May 22.
Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Prime Minister met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed that India will do everything possible to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict as the two leaders held in-person talks for the first time after Russia invaded the eastern European country 15 months back.
In the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister said that the war in Ukraine is a “very big issue” and that it has had many different impacts on the globe.
At the same time Modi told the Ukrainian leader that he does not see the conflict as a political or economic issue and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values.
On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.
At G7, PM Modi called for building an inclusive food system to provide relief to the world’s most vulnerable people as part of his 10-point action plan to address challenges in the area of food, fertilisers and healthcare.
In an address at a session in Hiroshima, Modi also pitched for checking the “expansionist mentality” occupying the fertiliser resources and strongly batted for the democratisation of technology.
The prime minister’s 10-point action plan included curbing wastage of food, depoliticisation of global fertilizer supply chains, promoting millets, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital health care and building development models inspired by the needs of developing countries.
There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.
The prime minister said efforts should be put to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable people, especially “marginal farmers should be our priority”.
“The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation,” he said.
The prime minister, however, did not name any country.
Modi also emphasised preventing the wastage of food saying it should be “our collective responsibility”.
“It is essential for sustainable global food security,” he said.
The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.