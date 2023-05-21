PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Hold Talks With UK, Brazilian Counterparts; Biden Says 'I Should Take Your Autograph'

Read more

Besides the Indian prime minister, other leaders attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima also paid their respect at the park.

Later in the day, PM Modi is set to attend a session at the G7 summit on a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, following which he will proceed to Papua New Guinea (PNG), where he will hold a meeting with Pacific Island countries.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to PNG. There he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with his PNG counterpart James Marape on May 22.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Prime Minister met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed that India will do everything possible to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict as the two leaders held in-person talks for the first time after Russia invaded the eastern European country 15 months back.

In the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister said that the war in Ukraine is a “very big issue” and that it has had many different impacts on the globe.

At the same time Modi told the Ukrainian leader that he does not see the conflict as a political or economic issue and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values.

On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.

At G7, PM Modi called for building an inclusive food system to provide relief to the world’s most vulnerable people as part of his 10-point action plan to address challenges in the area of food, fertilisers and healthcare.

In an address at a session in Hiroshima, Modi also pitched for checking the “expansionist mentality” occupying the fertiliser resources and strongly batted for the democratisation of technology.

The prime minister’s 10-point action plan included curbing wastage of food, depoliticisation of global fertilizer supply chains, promoting millets, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital health care and building development models inspired by the needs of developing countries.

There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.

The prime minister said efforts should be put to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable people, especially “marginal farmers should be our priority”.

“The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation,” he said.

The prime minister, however, did not name any country.

Modi also emphasised preventing the wastage of food saying it should be “our collective responsibility”.

“It is essential for sustainable global food security,” he said.

The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.