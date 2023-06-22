PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Modi Arrives at White House, Joe Biden, Jill Biden Welcome PM

Live now
Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 05:18 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting US President Joe Biden on the second day of his US state visit in Washington DC on Wednesday. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US where he is also scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress. First Lady Jill Biden said the US-India partnership is deep and expansive after years of strengthening ties as the two countries jointly tackle global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a “pipeline of talent” is needed for India and the US to maintain the momentum of Read More
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said skilling is a top priority for India and thanked First Lady of the US Jill Biden for joining in a special event relating to skill development. “Honoured that @FLOTUS @DrBiden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Thursday.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Applied Materials President and CEO Gary E Dickerson in Washington DC. After the meeting, Dickerson said, “I am just so impressed with India and I believe that the opportunity for India’s growth in the semiconductor industry is now. This is India’s time to drive incredible growth. India is a trusted partner and many countries around the world see the trust and tremendous talent that India has. I deeply believe this is India’s time to shine.”
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Yoga signifies unity, harmony and balance. This is a special Yoga Day as we join Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shares how we can implement this practice in our lives: Deputy Secretary-General of UN
Hollywood actor Richard Gere joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yoga Day Event taking place at the United Nations HQ. The event was held to celebrate World Yoga Day. In photos coming from the venue, Richard was seen greeting PM Modi and giving him a hug. In a photo going viral, Richard was seen sporting a big smile as he hugged the Indian Prime Minister.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: India aims to make this decade a tech decade — “Techade,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday during his visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. Accompanied by US First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi met students from both India and the US who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries. Addressing the students, PM said India is working on multiple projects with US National Science Foundation. Modi said that his government’s goal is to make this decade a tech decade, what he described as a “Techade.”
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: To maintain the momentum of growth, a “pipeline of talent” is needed for India and the US, PM Narendra Modi said at an event here to highlight the two nations’ shared priorities around education and workforce. He was participating in the ‘Skilling For Future Event’ organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on Wednesday and his visit to the organisation was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden. “I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with the NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities. Modi, who is in New York on the first leg of his state visit to the US, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities, officials said.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Ahead of the bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, a top White House official said that the partnership between India and the US will be a “defining” one for the next 10-15 years. John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the issues that the two leaders will be discussing are very “future-focused.” “In the next couple of days, we are going to be talking about defence cooperation, cyber, space, resilient supply chains, climate change… It’s all about improving and deepening this bilateral relationship with India. It really is a forward-looking, future-focused discussion,” Kirby said.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady of the US, Jill Biden visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. The First Lady and the PM are meeting students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met leading American economist Prof Paul Romer, investor and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, and other eminent thought leaders and exchanged views and briefed them about the reform trajectory of his government to foster economic growth. Prime Minister Modi is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Modi and Prof. Romer held discussions on India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker.
“To maintain a growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world’s biggest youth factory. That is why, I belive that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth,” PM Modi said at National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.
Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States may encourage more American companies to consider investing in the South Asian country as they look to reduce their reliance on China for manufacturing-related activities. The United States is the third largest source of foreign investment for India, with over $60 billion invested between 2000 and 2023, according to official data. Elon Musk said Modi was pushing the electric-car maker to make a “significant investment” in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.
Famed Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Iyengar yoga exponent Deidra Demens, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and prominent American singer Mary Millben were among the eminent personalities who joined Modi for a unique yoga session at the UN Headquarters. Earlier, in a video message, Modi had said that 180 countries had responded to India’s call for celebrating the International Day of Yoga every year.
“Our relationship is not just about governments. We are celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe, those who feel the bonds of both of our countries… the US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges…,” said First Lady of the US, Jill Biden at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia earlier today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Yoga as “truly universal” and “free from copyrights and patents” as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, began the celebration by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, began his address with a ‘Namaste’ and thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration.
US First Lady Jill Biden joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the National Science Foundation in Virginia, where she highlighted his commitment to education and emphasized its role in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and the US. Modi visited the US federal agency that supports science and engineering, shortly after he arrived in Washington on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the country.
In anticipation of PM Narendra Modi’s State Dinner on Thursday, the White House unveiled exquisite dishes at a media preview, showcasing a delightful fusion of flavors that included Millet-based recipes. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, recognizing their significance in meeting nutritional needs and fostering global demand. Millets are considered beneficial for farmers, and environmentally friendly. Crisped Millet Cakes and Marinated Millet were included in the preview held by US first lady Jill Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House ahead of PM Modi’s State Dinner.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged American students to come to India during his first official stop in Washington, DC Wednesday, as he met with US First Lady Jill Biden. Hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership, Modi said.
During the bilateral meet, Biden and Modi are expected to announce a variety of agreements related to defense cooperation and sales, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other US companies. The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday. During the visit, the First Lady and the Prime Minister will meet students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden will visit the National Science Foundation on Wednesday where they would interact with Indian and American students, the White House has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill.
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi met leading American economist Prof Paul Romer, investor and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, and other eminent thought leaders and exchanged views with them and briefed them about the reform trajectory of his government to foster economic growth.
Modi also led a historic event at the UN Headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. The Yoga celebration created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities, according to officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden in the White House on Wednesday on the second day of his official trip to the US. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting a lavish dinner reception in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22.
The White House has said India matters significantly to US President Joe Biden and to the US administration and not just in South Asia but truly globally, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit.
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby also said India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship.
“In President Biden’s mind, India is not a second-tier anything. India matters significantly to President Biden and to this administration, and not just in South Asia or the Indo-Pacific region but truly globally,” Kirby told reporters.
Modi’s visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, the White House said.