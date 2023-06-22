PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Modi Arrives at White House, Joe Biden, Jill Biden Welcome PM

Read more

During the bilateral meet, Biden and Modi are expected to announce a variety of agreements related to defense cooperation and sales, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other US companies. The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday. During the visit, the First Lady and the Prime Minister will meet students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden will visit the National Science Foundation on Wednesday where they would interact with Indian and American students, the White House has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi met leading American economist Prof Paul Romer, investor and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, and other eminent thought leaders and exchanged views with them and briefed them about the reform trajectory of his government to foster economic growth.

Modi also led a historic event at the UN Headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. The Yoga celebration created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities, according to officials.

Where to Watch PM Modi Meeting with US President Joe Biden?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden in the White House on Wednesday on the second day of his official trip to the US. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting a lavish dinner reception in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22.

The White House has said India matters significantly to US President Joe Biden and to the US administration and not just in South Asia but truly globally, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby also said India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship.

“In President Biden’s mind, India is not a second-tier anything. India matters significantly to President Biden and to this administration, and not just in South Asia or the Indo-Pacific region but truly globally,” Kirby told reporters.

Modi’s visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, the White House said.