'Northeast is Our Jigar Ka Tukda': PM Modi on Manipur Crisis in LS, Assures Peace Will Be Restored Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government was ready to discuss the situation in Manipur where over 150 people were killed in the ethnic violence but the opposition “ran away" from the debate in Parliament due to their political motives.

While replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said heinous crimes against women which took place in strife-torn Manipur are “unforgivable” and highlighted that the Central and state governments are trying their best to punish those guilty.

“We could have discussed Manipur if they would have showed interest. Home Minister wrote and said that we are ready to discuss Manipur. The Home Minister spoke in brief for two hours on Manipur. State Government and Central Government are trying their best to give severe punishment to the accused. I want to assure the nation that the way attempts are being made in the near future peace will prevail. We want to assure mother and daughter of Manipur this country is with you, this house is with you,” he said.

The Prime Minister assured citizens that the people of Manipur that the state will again walk on development and the Centre will ensure it.

PM Modi said that the government has given importance to the development of the northeast and added the “northeast is our jigar ka tukda".

Violent Incidents Reduced in Manipur: Shah

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on Manipur in Lok Sabha and dismissed talks of imposition of President’s rule and replacing Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He said that the state government is “cooperating" with the Centre to bring peace to the strike-torn northeastern state.

Shah highlighted that there was no bandh and curfew or blockade for any day during the last six years of the BJP government in Manipur. He said whatever is happening in Manipur is ethnic violence triggered by circumstances and it should not be turned into a political issue.

“Shameful incidents have taken place in Manipur. But it is more shameful that some people are politicising it. Before the session began, I wrote to letters that we are ready for a discussion and there should not be a time limit. From day one, I am ready for discussion but they don’t want it to happen and only want to protest. If they did not agree with my statement then they should have asked for the prime minister’s statement," Shah said in his nearly two-hour-long intervention.

Shah said that 152 people were killed in the state and 14,898 people were arrested, and 1,106 FIRs were registered.

He said violent incidents have reduced since 36,000 paramilitary personnel are deployed there. The Home Minister pointed out that a unified command has been formed for coordination among Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

Shah said that the central government has also held talks with Myanmar. “We will stop infiltration. We have held talks with Myanmar. We are making every effort," he said.