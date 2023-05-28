PM Modi Addresses 101st Episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Says It Has Brought Everyone Together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 101st episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am Sunday. The program will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, All India Radio website and mobile app. It can also be live-streamed on YouTube channels of All India Radio, DD News, PMO and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. After the Hindi telecast, AIR will telecast the program in regional languages.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building. The inaugural ceremony commenced with an early morning havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) followed by multi-faith prayers and a formal opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi placed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi is expected to address the inauguration of the new parliament building in the 101st episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ today.

PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ program completed its 100th episode on April 30, 2023. The program was broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The monthly radio program hosted by Prime Minister Modi is broadcasted in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited ideas for the 101st episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’. “I look forward to your valuable suggestions for the 101st Mann Ki Baat episode, which will take place on the 28th," he tweeted.