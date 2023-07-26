'Guarantee' to Make India Among Top 3 Economies, Delhi to Get World's Largest Museum | PM's Top Quotes at ITPO Event

With less than a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that his government will return to power in 2024 and made a big pitch to make India the third-largest economy in the world.

Laying bare his blueprint for a third term of his government, the PM said people will see their dreams coming true.

The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after he inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi which has been renamed as “Bharat Mandapam”.

Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Speech at Bharat Mandapam