Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the purple metro line in Bengaluru on March 25. The metro line will connect Whitefield and Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) in the city. According to a report in The Indian Express, the KR Puram-Whitefield metro line is constructed at a hefty amount of Rs 4,250 crore. Earlier, the 13.71 km stretch between the two junctions, took over an hour by road. Upon the metro line becoming operational, the travel time will be considerably reduced to 24 minutes. The ITPL campus at Pattandur Agrahara metro station will have direct walkway access along the line, which includes 12 stations

According to reports, the Whitefield metro line construction is completed. But work in the KR Puram one is still pending. Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival in Bengaluru, the movement of public vehicles has been suspended on March 24 from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Known as Silicon City’s IT hub, traffic in the White Field region will resume on March 25. The police authorities have also announced that road traffic will be restricted in some parts of the city.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s arrival in poll-bound Karnataka. Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has taken up the prime responsibility of providing security to the PM, once he sets foot in Whitefield for the inauguration of the purple metro line.

Speaking of high-end surveillance, over 1,500 police officers, including 10 inspectors, four Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), and one Inspector General of Police (IGP) have been assigned. KR Puram is the last metro station on the purple line. The construction of pillars, cement, and the installment of wires are all pending.

Additionally, there is also unfinished work, between the key section connecting Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram. Until the impending project is completed, further operations toward advanced stations will remain stalled. Sources claim that ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, the work at the metro station is being conducted in a hurry.

The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be opened by PM Modi in Chikkaballapur later on Saturday. The SMSIMSR, which is located in a rural region, was founded with the goal of de-commercializing medical education and healthcare. It will offer the masses access to high-quality medical care and education at zero cost.

